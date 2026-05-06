Italy’s Meloni warns over AI deepfakes after false photos circulate

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Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni posted a fake image of herself to her X account to warn people of the dangers of AI deepfakes.

Summarise

ROME - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on May 5 that fake images of her generated by artificial intelligence were circulating online, warning that such false photos could deceive the public and target people unable to defend themselves.

Ms Meloni said in a statement that several fake photos of her had been created with AI and passed off as real by political opponents.

She posted one such image appearing to show her sitting on a bed wearing underwear. The original post included outraged comment that the photo was shameful and unworthy of an Italian prime minister.

“I must admit that whoever created them, at least in the attached case, has also improved me quite a bit,” Ms Meloni said, adding that the episode showed how “anything at all” was now being used to attack people and spread falsehoods.

“The point, however, goes beyond me,” she said. “Deepfakes are a dangerous tool, because they can deceive, manipulate, and strike anyone. I can defend myself. Many others cannot.”

Ms Meloni urged people to check the authenticity of online content before accepting or sharing it.

“One rule should always apply: verify before believing, and think before sharing,” she said.

Ms Meloni launched a libel suit two years ago against a man from Sardinia who is accused of making deepfake pornographic images using her face and posting them online.

The case continues. REUTERS