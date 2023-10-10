Italy's Meloni visits Rome synagogue after Israel attacks

ROME - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni visited members of the Jewish community in a synagogue in Rome on Tuesday in the wake of the attacks on Israel by the Islamist militant group Hamas.

After talks with Chief Rabbi Riccardo Di Segni, Meloni pledged to step up protection for the community, saying that Hamas' offensive may trigger possible copycat attacks on Italian territory.

"I am here to say that we will defend these citizens from all forms of anti-Semitism," she told reporters.

Later on Tuesday, a pro-Israel rally organised by the Il Foglio newspaper and the Jewish Community of Rome was set to take place near the Colosseum, with several politicians expected to attend.

On Monday Meloni issued a joint statement with the leaders of the U.S., Germany, Britain and France condemning the attacks on Israel and expressing their "steadfast and united support" for Israel.

Italy has said it is working to repatriate some 500 Italian citizens from Israel in the next few days. REUTERS

