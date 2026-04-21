Italian PM Meloni pledges to amend disputed migrant repatriation bonus scheme

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Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said her government was prepared to make changes to a contested plan offering financial rewards to lawyers who help with migrants' repatriations.

– Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on April 21 that her government was prepared to make changes to a contested plan offering financial rewards to lawyers who help with migrants’ repatriations, even as she stood by the broader idea.

Under draft legislation set to be approved by Parliament this week, lawyers assisting migrants with voluntary repatriation would receive state money, but only if the procedure is successfully completed.

The measure has been denounced as unconstitutional by lawyers and judges’ associations, and has raised concerns from President Sergio Mattarella, who can refuse to sign legislation on constitutional grounds.

According to the Union of Italian Criminal Chambers, the Bill “is incompatible with the Constitution and the most basic principles of legal ethics” as it “turns defence lawyers into an instrument of government remigration policies”.

Ms Meloni, who has headed a right-wing coalition in power since 2022, acknowledged that her government had received “technical observations” on the Bill from the presidency and lawyers, which would be taken into account in a separate piece of legislation.

No time to fix decree

The measure is part of a so-called Security Decree, which must receive final approval by the Lower House of Parliament by April 25, or else it will lapse. If it were amended, the upper Senate would also have to vote on it.

“There are no time margins... to correct the decree,” Ms Meloni said, without elaborating on future amendments. “We are going ahead with rules that we consider to be of absolute common sense.”

The decree, which earmarks €1.2 million (S$1.8 million) for lawyers’ bonuses over the 2026 to 2028 period, is thus set to be approved as it is, but changed by a subsequent piece of legislation.

Speaking to reporters in Milan, Ms Meloni, who has been on the back foot since a defeat in a referendum on judicial reform in March , rejected characterisations of the package as “a mess”. REUTERS