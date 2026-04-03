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Italy's Meloni picks new tourism minister in shake-up after referendum

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FILE PHOTO: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni looks on as she waits for the arrival of President of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides, at Chigi Palace, in Rome, Italy, February 26, 2026. REUTERS/Remo Casilli/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni looks on as she waits for the arrival of President of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides, at Chigi Palace, in Rome, Italy, February 26, 2026. REUTERS/Remo Casilli/File Photo

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ROME, April 3 - Italy's culture undersecretary Gianmarco Mazzi was sworn in on Friday as the country's new tourism minister, the latest change in Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government after her defeat in a referendum on judicial reform.

Former television and entertainment executive Mazzi replaces Daniela Santanche, who is facing trial over accounting charges linked to a publishing group she previously owned and resigned from her ministry post last week under pressure from Meloni.

Meloni wrote on her X social media account that Mazzi's background in the culture and entertainment sector would be an asset for Italy, posting a photograph of the swearing-in ceremony with President Sergio Mattarella.

Since last week's referendum defeat, Meloni has sought to reassert control by removing scandal-plagued figures from her government. Two senior justice ministry officials have also stepped down. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.