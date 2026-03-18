Italy's Meloni joins rapper's podcast to sway justice referendum

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FILE PHOTO: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni looks on as she waits for the arrival of President of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides, at Chigi Palace, in Rome, Italy, February 26, 2026. REUTERS/Remo Casilli/File Photo

ROME, March 17 - Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has turned to an unlikely platform in her push for a 'yes' vote in next week's justice referendum, joining an irreverent podcast hosted by a popular rapper in a bid to reach younger voters.

Italians are due to vote on March 22-23 on a highly-contested government plan to reform the judiciary which supporters say will modernise the legal system but opponents say will make it easier for the state to control prosecutors.

The result is a key test for Meloni's right-wing coalition ahead of the 2027 general election, with the opposition backing the 'no' camp.

The prime minister kept a relatively low profile during the heated campaign until last week, when she began giving television and newspaper interviews in an effort to drive her supporters to the polls, as they are seen as relatively disengaged on the issue.

The podcast is due to air on March 19, but according to a statement released by the producer on Tuesday, Meloni was asked about the war in Iran, domestic security issues and repeated that she would not resign if defeated at the referendum.

"If you vote 'no' today only to send Meloni home, there could be a risk that you end up with both Meloni and a justice system that does not work. It does not seem like much of a bargain to me," the statement quoted her as saying.

A picture was released showing Meloni sitting between rapper Fedez - the former husband of fashion influencer Chiara Ferragni - and his co-host, known as Mr Marra.

The highly popular Pulp Podcast has more than 300,000 followers on YouTube and some of its episodes have drawn more than 1 million views.

Past guests have included Roberto Vannacci, one of Italy's most outspoken public figures who recently set up his own far-right party, and Gaspare Mutolo, a former mob killer who admits to having strangled some 20 people.

The changes being put to the referendum would separate the careers of judges and public prosecutors, ending the current system in which both roles share a single entry exam, operate within the same career track and may switch roles early in their professional life.

Successive governments have discussed reforming the system since the late 1980s, but the debate has always been snarled by fierce partisan politics preventing change. REUTERS