Italy's Meloni and Germany's Scholz to meet again in late November

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni meet during the informal meeting of European heads of state or government, in Granada, Spain October 6, 2023. Leon Kuegeler/Bundesregierung/Handout via REUTERS / File Photo
Updated
35 sec ago
Published
36 sec ago

ROME - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed migration on Friday and will meet again in late November, Meloni's office said on Friday after the two leaders had talks on the sidelines of an EU summit in Spain.

Meloni and Scholz will meet again on the occasion of a bilateral summit that will be hosted by Germany, an Italian government statement said.

In Granada, the two leaders focused on migration, expressing satisfaction for the recent EU agreement on how to handle irregular immigration at times of exceptionally high arrivals, the statement added.

Meloni had written to Scholz last month taking issue with a German initiative to finance charity groups picking up migrants in the Mediterranean. REUTERS

