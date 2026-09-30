Italy's main opposition PD boycotts antisemitism bill vote amid split on left

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

ROME, Sept 30 - Italy's Democratic Party did not take part in a parliamentary committee vote on Wednesday on a highly contested bill against antisemitism, highlighting divisions on the left over a law seen as potentially curbing criticism of Israel.

A PD source said the party considered the definition of antisemitism included in the bill was "divisive" and urged the right-wing ruling coalition backing it to change its formulation, but this call is likely to fall on deaf ears.

The bill would write into law the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of antisemitism, which lists certain criticisms of Israel as examples of antisemitism.

Critics say this definition could restrict freedom of expression, censoring legitimate activism for Palestinian rights and contributing to conflating Jews with the state of Israel.

The dispute reflects broader differences on the Italian left over the war in Gaza. The PD has condemned the violence, but has adopted a more cautious tone than its allies, the Five Star Movement and the Green Left Alliance (AVS), which have accused Israel of genocide, which Israel denies.

APPEAL TO CHANGE

Most PD lawmakers abstained when the bill passed the Senate earlier this year, but a small group voted in favour, exposing divisions within the party. The bill is now due to obtain final approval at the lower house Chamber.

"We call on the majority to heed our appeal to change that divisive definition and make it clear that those who criticise the actions of the Israeli government cannot be accused of antisemitism," PD lower house leader Chiara Braga said last week.

Party member Emanuele Fiano, the son of an Auschwitz survivor who supports the bill, criticised the PD's decision not to back it, saying: "I will not accept the fight against antisemitism being portrayed as an obstacle to criticism of (Benjamin) Netanyahu's government, the Israeli military or violence by settlers."

The AVS and Five Star voted against the proposal.

"There is no doubt that on an issue such as antisemitism it would be desirable to have a unanimous vote, but there is equally no doubt that this bill needs to be changed because it is fundamentally flawed," AVS co-leader Nicola Fratoianni said.

Supporters of the bill say stronger safeguards are needed following a rise in antisemitic incidents after Hamas-led attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023, and the ensuing Gaza war. Italy's Antisemitism Observatory recorded 963 cases in 2025, more than double the number reported in 2022. REUTERS