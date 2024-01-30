Italy's ITA to resume Tel Aviv flights from March

FILE PHOTO: An Italian carrier Italia Trasporto Aereo (ITA Airways) plane is parked at Fiumicino airport in Rome, Italy, January 31, 2023. REUTERS/Remo Casilli/File Photo
Italy's ITA Airways will resume its flights between Tel Aviv and Rome as of March 1, starting with three weekly return trips, the airline said on Tuesday.

ITA said in a statement that the number of flights between Rome Fiumicino and Tel Aviv Ben Gurion may increase this summer, "according to the evolution of the geopolitical scenario".

"The restart of flights between Tel Aviv and Rome was also possible thanks to cooperation with Italian and Israeli authorities and it is strategically important for ITA Airways," the airline added. REUTERS

