Italy's growing outbreak ripples across Europe

ROME/PARIS • A string of European countries have recorded their first coronavirus cases, as many new infections surfacing in the region appear linked to the growing outbreak in Italy.

Austria, Croatia, France, Greece, Spain and Switzerland all reported new cases involving people who had been to Italy. The first cases in the North African nation of Algeria and Brazil in Latin America were also imported from Italy.

The new cases show how far and fast the illness - first identified in China - can spread. Italy is now Europe's worst-hit nation, with more than 370 infections and 12 deaths. All who had died so far were elderly, and most had underlying health problems.

Children in Italy were also found with the illness for the first time, officials said yesterday. In Lombardy, home to financial capital Milan, four children were infected, including a four-year-old girl. The illness, which first emerged in the country in Lombardy and Veneto, has spread to seven other regions, including Sicily in the far south.

Many countries have advised citizens not to visit northern Italy, and hoteliers have reported a wave of cancellations. Analysts warned that the outbreak could shunt Italy's fragile economy into its fourth recession in 12 years.

"We should stay calm," said Dr Elisabetta Jacona, a Milan resident and doctor. "The only advice I can give, as a doctor, is telling people who are more at risk, elderly people or people with previous patho-logies... to avoid going out."

In France, a 60-year-old man yesterday became the first French victim of the virus in the country. He died overnight after being rushed to a Paris hospital in a serious condition on Tuesday evening, the Health Ministry said. His death brings the toll in France to two, after an 80-year-old Chinese tourist died earlier this month.

