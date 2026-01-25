Italy’s anger over bar manager release understandable, Swiss president says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

MILAN - Rome’s outrage was understandable over the release on bail of the owner of the bar where a deadly fire broke out on New Year’s Day, Swiss President Guy Parmelin told an Italian daily on Jan 25 , but added that magistrates act independently.

A blaze that erupted early on Jan 1 in a bar crowded with teenagers in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana killed 40 people, including six Italian nationals, and injured more than 100 – a tragedy that has reverberated across Italy’s media and public opinion.

The Italian Prime Minister’s office on Jan 24 said the decision to release bar owner Jacques Moretti was “a serious affront and a further wound inflicted to the families of the Crans-Montana victims and of those who are still hospitalised”.

In comments to Corriere della Sera on Jan 25, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni urged Switzerland to heed Italy’s call to set up a joint investigative team.

Italy said it had instructed its ambassador to Switzerland to express its “deep indignation” to the chief prosecutor of the Valais canton and to travel to Rome to discuss further steps.

Mr Parmelin said in an interview with Corriere della Sera published Jan 25 that Switzerland had not been officially informed of the decision to recall the ambassador to Rome.

“It’s an ordinary diplomatic measure... after the consultations the ambassador will return to Switzerland,” Mr Parmelin said. “It’s not the job of politicians to interfere with the judicial system. We can certainly understand the indignation.” REUTERS