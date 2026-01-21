Italy won’t take part in Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’, says report

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Invitations to join US President Donald Trump's "Board of Peace" have been sent to about 60 countries, but only a few, including Hungary and Israel, have accepted without reservations.

– Italy will not take part in US President Donald Trump’s “Board of Peace” initiative , the Corriere della Sera daily reported on Jan 21, citing concern that joining such a group led by a single country’s leader would violate Italy’s Constitution.

Mr Trump’s plan has drawn cautious reactions from Western allies, with diplomats saying it could undermine the work of the UN.

The US leader is due to preside over a ceremony on Jan 22 celebrating the new group in Davos, Switzerland, the site of the World Economic Forum.

A source told Reuters that Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, a right-wing leader who has had warm relations with Mr Trump, was unlikely to go to Davos.

The Italian government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The proposed board would be chaired for life by Mr Trump and start by addressing the Gaza conflict before expanding to other wars. Member countries would be required to pay a US$1 billion (S$1.28 billion) fee each to secure permanent membership.

According to Italy’s Constitution, the country may join international organisations that ensure “peace and justice among nations” only “on equal terms with other states”, a condition incompatible with US primacy on the new board, Corriere said.

The newspaper did not cite a source for its report.

Invitations to join the board have been sent to about 60 countries, but only a few, including Hungary and Israel, have accepted without reservations. Adding to concern among Western allies, the Kremlin said this week that Russian President Vladimir Putin had also been invited. REUTERS