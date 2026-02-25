Italy will keep sending military aid to Ukraine in 2026, official says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attend a press conference on the first day of the two-day Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC2025), on plans for the reconstruction of Ukraine, in Rome, Italy, July 10, 2025. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane/File Photo

ROME, Feb 24 - Italy will send more military aid to Ukraine this year, a senior government official said on Tuesday, adding that continued support for Kyiv could help bring Russia to the negotiating table.

"We have already agreed that aid of all kinds, including military aid, will continue to be provided to Ukraine throughout the year, so there will obviously be further aid packages in 2026," said Giovanbattista Fazzolari, a cabinet undersecretary and a close aide to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Speaking at a conference marking the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, he added that continuing backing for Kyiv "could lead Russia to genuine peace negotiations within a reasonable time frame".

Rome has so far supported Ukraine's military effort with 12 aid packages, including air defence systems.

The issue has sparked divisions within the ruling coalition, with the far-right League party arguing that further assistance could fuel corruption in Kyiv and not help end the war.

Fazzolari said support for Ukraine was part of coalition policy and that all allies were expected to support it.

While Italy has been a consistent contributor, it has lagged behind other major European economies, notably Germany, which has sent more than 15 billion euros ($17.66 billion) in military supplies to Ukraine, with billions more promised.

Italy's defence chief of staff said last year the country had so far sent more than 3 billion euros worth of supplies. REUTERS