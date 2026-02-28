Italy urges its citizens to leave Iran, be vigilant across Middle East

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

People walk near a mural featuring images of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the leader of Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, on a street in Tehran, Iran, February 26, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

ROME, Feb 27 - Italy's foreign ministry on Friday urged its citizens to leave Iran and advised extreme caution across the Middle East, citing persistently unstable security conditions.

"Italians in (Iran) for tourism or whose presence is not strictly necessary are urged to depart," the ministry said in a statement, adding that travel to Iraq and Lebanon was also strongly discouraged.

It advised Italian nationals in Israel to exercise maximum caution and remain vigilant.

Several governments have issued similar warnings in recent days. Britain said on Friday it had temporarily withdrawn its staff from Iran and closed its embassy amid rising regional tensions.

The United States has built up a large military presence across the Middle East ahead of a possible strike on Iran, as talks between the two countries over Tehran's nuclear ambitions continue with no sign of a breakthrough. REUTERS