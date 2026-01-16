Italy updates Arctic stance as Greenland tensions escalate

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

ROME – The Arctic has become a theatre of intensifying strategic rivalry, an Italian government paper that will be presented on Jan 16 said, citing Russia’s “massive military presence” on its northern belt and the US pursuit of Greenland.

Italy has had observer status on the Arctic Council that oversees the region since 2013 and updated its policy as recent US-Danish tensions over Greenland sharpened focus on the area.

In the draft policy document that has been reviewed by Reuters, Rome pointed to Moscow’s renewed focus on the Arctic – “where energy and mineral resources vital to the country’s security are located” – which included a build-up of its military presence.

“The militarisation of the region, the closer partnership between the Russian Federation and China, the end of Sweden and Finland’s neutrality following their accession to NATO, and the US position on Greenland are among the major drivers of change,” the document said.

US President Donald Trump has renewed calls for American control of Greenland to prevent Russia or China from occupying it. The island, an autonomous territory of Denmark, rejected the idea in talks held in Washington this week, exposing “fundamental” differences.

Italy flagged China’s attempt to raise its Arctic profile as a self-declared “near-Arctic state,” including growing interest in shipping along the Northern Sea Route and closer ties with Moscow that extend to military matters.

The document said the development of Arctic shipping routes opens up “significant prospects” for shipbuilders including Italy’s Fincantieri, which builds vessels that can operate in extreme environments. REUTERS