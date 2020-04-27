Italy to begin easing coronavirus lockdown on May 4: PM Conte

ROME (BLOOMBERG) - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Italy will begin lifting a nationwide lockdown on May 4, giving a partial respite to businesses paralysed by weeks of lockdown to check the spread of the coronavirus.

Construction and manufacturing will be the first industrial sectors to be allowed to restart, Conte said in a briefing late Sunday (April 26) in Rome.

Retailers and museums can reopen on May 18, he said. Earlier Sunday, Italian authorities reported the fewest deaths linked to the virus since March 14.

"We all want the country to restart," Conte said. "But the only way to live with the virus in this phase is to not fall ill - and social distancing."

Conte's prescriptions for the European Union's third-biggest economy address appeals from coalition allies, companies and local leaders - especially in the wealthy Lombardy region around Milan, the area worst-hit by the virus.

He has to juggle the opening with warnings by medical advisers that relaxing the lockdown, in place since early March, could trigger a new outbreak. The measures announced Sunday also include initial steps to let people leave their homes.

Italy's government is trying to save an economy that's headed for an 8% contraction this year and trailed its euro-area peers even before the pandemic. It's a struggle that EU allies facing a similar dilemma will watch closely.

Related Story Coronavirus explainers: What you should know to protect yourself