Italy taking calculated risk in easing coronavirus lockdown, says PM Conte

ROME (BLOOMBERG) - Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Italy is taking an unavoidable "calculated risk" as the country prepares to further ease a two-month national lockdown by opening businesses and granting citizens more freedom from Monday (May 18).

Conte, under pressure to relax containment measures from his coalition allies as well as local political and business leaders, forged an agreement with regional governors across the country to pave the way for relaxing rules that have crippled the euro area's third-biggest economy.

"We are taking a calculated risk, aware that the contagion curve could rise again," Conte told reporters on Saturday in the courtyard of his official Rome residence.

We are taking this risk and we have to accept it, otherwise we could not restart. We cannot wait for a vaccine."

Businesses including shops, bars, restaurants and barbers will be allowed to reopen on a regional basis, and Italians will be able to move within their own region, from Monday.

Italy will unlock its national borders and allow citizens to move across the country starting June 3.