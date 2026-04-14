Italy suspends defence cooperation deal with Israel

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FILE PHOTO: Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni listens to debate, after she reported on her government’s actions and is expected to speak on the latest developments in Iran, at the lower house of Parliament in Rome, Italy, April 9, 2026. REUTERS/Remo Casilli/File Photo

ROME, April 14 - Italy's government has decided to suspend the automatic renewal of a defence cooperation deal with Israel, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Tuesday, citing the conflicts in the Middle East.

Meloni's right-wing government has been one of Israel's closest allies in Europe, but in recent weeks it has criticised Israeli attacks on Lebanon. Those affected have included Italian troops serving there under a U.N. mandate.

"In light of the current situation, the government has decided to suspend the automatic renewal of the defence agreement with Israel," Meloni was quoted as saying in Verona, nothern Italy, by Italian news agencies.

A defence ministry source said one of the consequences is that Italy will no longer cooperate with Israel on military training.

Meloni took the decision on Monday with her foreign and defence ministers, Antonio Tajani and Guido Crosetto, as well as Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

A spokesperson for Israel's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters. REUTERS