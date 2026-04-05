Italy sets jet fuel limits at some airports amid supply shortage

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Europe is the main importer of jet fuel – including kerosene – from the Persian Gulf.

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– Several airports in Italy issued advisories of limited fuel supplies for the next few days as the conflict in the Middle East shows few signs of ending.

Fuel restrictions for flights have been introduced at the airports of Bologna, Milan Linate, Treviso and Venice, according to Notice to Airmen, or Notam, advisories.

At Venice, authorities said that priority will be given to medical, state and flights longer than three hours.

For other flights under three hours, a maximum of 2,000 litres per aircraft may be applied.

Similar provisions are included in notices for Bologna and Treviso.

The notices span from April 2 to April 9.

The advisories say Air BP Italia’s fuel jet A1 availability is limited.

The r estrictions in Italy are among the earliest instances of fuel shortages in Europe starting to impact operations since the conflict broke out in the Middle East and led to the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz – choking supplies of crude, gas and products such as jet fuel to global customers.

Italian airport operator Save SpA, which manages the Venice, Treviso and Verona airports, told Italian daily Corriere della Sera that fuel limitations aren’t significant, relate to a single supplier, and that other providers are active across its airports.

The company added that operations for intercontinental and Schengen-area flights aren’t subject to restrictions.

Mr Pierluigi Di Palma, head of Italy’s civil aviation authority ENAC, told the newspaper the situation is “under control” despite heightened tensions in the sector.

The executive said he doesn’t see issues that should concern travelers, but noted potential risks could emerge after April if supply pressures persist.

Europe is the main importer of jet fuel – including kerosene – from the Persian Gulf, with supplies from that region accounting for about half of imports into the European Union and Britain , according to Vortexa data compiled by Bloomberg News.

Deutsche Lufthansa, Europe’s largest aviation group, has readied plans, including potentially grounding planes if demand drops and fuel prices escalate as hostilities in the Middle East drag on.

Separately, International Energy Agency executive director Fatih Birol told the Financial Times that there are currently “no physical shortages of jet fuel or diesel in Europe at the moment”.

But he warned that the situation may change in the coming weeks if the disruption to Middle East flows continues. BLOOMBERG