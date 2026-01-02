Straitstimes.com header logo

Italy says US has sharply cut proposed pasta duties after a review

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Packages of pasta imported from Italy are seen in a supermarket in Houston, Texas, on November 12, 2025. Italy has appealed to Washington and the European Commission in an attempt to dissuade the US from imposing a punitive tariffs on pasta imports, a deeply unpopular measure among producers. In early September, the US Department of Commerce announced plans to impose provisional anti-dumping duties of over 91 percent on pasta from January 2026, on top of the 15 percent already in place. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP)

The 13 companies under review account for about 16 per cent of US pasta imports from Italy.

PHOTO: AFP

Follow topic:

ROME - The United States sharply lowered proposed new duties on several Italian pasta makers following a preliminary review of their alleged anti-dumping activities, the Italian foreign ministry said on Jan 1.

A US Commerce Department official said an updated analysis showed Italian exporters had addressed many of the concerns raised in an initial assessment.

In October, the United States said 13 Italian pasta companies would face an extra 92 per cent duty, on top of the regular 15 per cent tariff on most EU imports, accusing two producers in particular, La Molisana and Garofalo, of selling pasta at unfairly low prices.

Following its updated assessment, the US decided to cut the tariff for La Molisana to 2.26 per cent, while Garofalo’s rate was set at 13.98 per cent, the Italian foreign ministry said in a statement. The remaining 11 producers, which were not individually examined in the review, face a tariff of 9.09 per cent.

“The recalculation of the duties is a sign that US authorities recognise our companies’ constructive willingness to cooperate,” the foreign ministry said.

A US Department of Commerce official said in an email Washington was committed to a “fair, transparent process.”

“(Our) post-preliminary analysis indicates that Italian pasta makers have addressed many of Commerce’s concerns raised in the preliminary determination,” the official said. “Commerce will continue to engage with interested parties to take into account all information before issuing the final determination.”

This is scheduled for March 12, although the deadline could be extended by up to 60 days. The new duties on imports will only change once the full results are analysed, meaning there has been no increase in duties so far.

The 13 companies under review account for about 16 per cent of US pasta imports from Italy.

The threatened pasta tariffs had been an embarrassment to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who had hoped her close ties with US President Donald Trump would shield Italian companies from any additional tariffs.

Italy’s total pasta exports were worth over 4 billion euros (S$6.04 billion) in 2024, according to data from national statistics agency ISTAT. The US market was worth almost S$1.02 billion to Italian firms.

Margherita Mastromauro, president of the pasta makers sector of Unione Italiana Food association, welcomed the move to slash the proposed new tariffs.

“The decision by US authorities confirms that the United States is a country attentive to Italy and the fate of our economy,” she said in a statement. REUTERS

More on this topic
Trump delays higher tariffs on some imported furniture items
How Japanese scallops became a pawn in diplomatic tensions with China
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.