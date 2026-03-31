Italy refuses US aircraft use of Sicily base for Middle East operations, source says

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A USAF B-1 bomber taking off at RAF Fairford airbase, used by United States Air Force (USAF) personnel, amid the US–Israeli conflict with Iran.

ROME – Italy has denied permission for US military aircraft to land at the Sigonella air base in Sicily before flying to the Middle East, a source close to the matter said on March 31 , confirming a newspaper report.

Daily Corriere della Sera reported “some US bombers” had been due to land at the base in eastern Sicily before heading to the Middle East. It did not say when they had been due to land.

The source, who was not authorised to speak to media and declined to be identified, also did not specify how many aircraft were involved or when Rome declined to give permission.

Corriere della Sera added that permission was not granted as the US had not sought authorisation and Italy’s military leadership was not consulted, as required under treaties governing the use of US military installations in the country.

The Italian defence ministry had no immediate comment.

Centre-left opposition parties have urged the government to block the US use of bases in Italy to avoid involvement in the conflict.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s right-wing government has said it would seek parliamentary authorisation should any such requests be made. REUTERS