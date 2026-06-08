Italy recovers 10 bodies after migrant boat capsizes off Malta

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ROME, June 7 - Italian rescuers have recovered 10 bodies after a migrant boat capsized in waters off Malta, a coastguard statement said on Sunday.

The migrant ship, which had departed from Libya carrying around 60 people, overturned about 45 nautical miles east-southeast of Malta, the Italian coastguard said.

"According to the latest information, a fishing boat in the area rescued around 48 people alive, out of about 60 reported to have set off," the coastguard added.

"The Italian coastguard immediately dispatched a patrol boat to the area, which has so far recovered 10 bodies. Search operations in the area are continuing, coordinated by the Maltese authorities." REUTERS