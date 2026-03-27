Italy probes Sephora, LVMH for pushing cosmetic sales to minors

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The Italian regulators said the products being pushed are mainly face masks, serums and anti-ageing creams.

MILAN – Italian competition regulators said on March 27 they have opened a probe into French luxury group LVMH and its Sephora and Benefit subsidiaries for promoting skin care products to minors.

“The investigations were opened over concerns that important information – such as warnings and precautions for cosmetics not intended for, or tested on, minors – may have been omitted or presented in a misleading manner,” the Italian Competition Authority (AGCM) said in a statement.

The companies are suspected of having “adopted a particularly insidious marketing strategy, involving very young micro-influencers who encourage the compulsive purchase of cosmetics among young people, a particularly vulnerable group”.

The statement said the products being pushed are mainly face masks, serums and anti-ageing creams.

While not illegal to sell such products to under-age customers, the AGCM said “the frequent and combined use of a wide range of cosmetics by minors, without proper awareness, may be harmful to their health”.

Sephora and LVMH premises in Italy were raided on March 26 , according to the AGCM. The companies could face substantial fines. AFP