Italy opposed to Israeli ground operation in Rafah

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni speaks during a press conference in Belgrade, Serbia, December 3, 2023. REUTERS/Zorana Jevtic/File Photo
ROME - Italy is opposed to a ground incursion by Israeli forces into the Gaza Strip's southern city of Rafah, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Tuesday.

"We will reiterate our opposition to military action on the ground by Israel in Rafah that could have even more catastrophic consequences for the civilians crowded in that area," Meloni told lawmakers in Senate.

She added that the opening of new land routes and a maritime corridor from Cyprus to Gaza, to ensure the safe delivery of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian enclave, was a priority. REUTERS

