Italy imposes mandatory Covid-19 tests for travellers from China

ROME - Italy said on Wednesday it is imposing mandatory Covid-19 tests for travellers arriving from China, following an explosion in cases there.

“I have ordered mandatory Covid-19 antigenic swabs, and related virus sequencing, for all passengers coming from China and transiting through Italy,” Health Minister Orazio Schillaci said.

“The measure is essential to ensure surveillance and detection of possible variants of the virus in order to protect the Italian population,” Mr Schillaci said.

He added that he would report in detail to the Cabinet at a meeting later on Wednesday.

The northern Lombardy region had already introduced such screenings ahead of Wednesday’s announcement.

Lombardy was the first region to impose a lockdown when coronavirus hit Europe in early 2020.

It is now testing arrivals from China at Milan’s Malpensa airport at least until Jan 30, the foreign ministry said.

Swabs collected at Malpensa in recent days are being analysed by the national health ministry, to help identify any new variants.

Coronavirus infections have surged in China as it unwinds strict controls that had torpedoed the economy and sparked nationwide protests. AFP, REUTERS