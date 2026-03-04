Italy likely to send military aid to Gulf states, sources say

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The Eurosam SAMP/T vertical launcher is displayed at the 55th International Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France, June 18, 2025. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

ROME, March 4 - Italy's government is likely to provide military aid, including an air defence system, to Gulf nations that have requested help with equipment in the face of Iranian air strikes, two sources said on Wednesday.

The sources, who asked not to be named, said that while a final decision had not yet been made, Italy would probably send one of its SAMP/T batteries that can intercept ballistic missiles. They would not say which country would receive the system, or which battery Rome was considering redeploying.

Attacks by Israeli and U.S. forces against Iran have prompted Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes on ports, cities and oil facilities throughout the Gulf, a vital energy-producing region. Italy is not particularly reliant on energy supplies from the Gulf, but its energy minister said on Wednesday the country could reactivate some coal-fired power plants if the conflict leads to an energy crisis.

ROME EVALUATING REQUESTS

On Monday, Defence Minister Guido Crosetto said Rome had received requests for air defence and anti-drone systems from the Gulf, including the SAMP/T, a Franco-Italian battery.

A third source said Italy could also provide anti-drone systems, which could be transferred quickly, although a technical assessment was still under way.

Italy is already supplying the SAMP/T to Ukraine to help its war effort against the Russian invasion, and the third source ruled out taking away from Kyiv's air defences to support the Gulf states.

When asked about the possible supply of defence tools in response to the latest Middle East conflict, Cabinet Undersecretary Alfredo Mantovano told an event in Rome that the government was "evaluating requests".

As the conflict widens to the Mediterranean, Britain, France and Greece said on Tuesday that they would send air defence forces to Cyprus after drones struck the Royal Air Force Akrotiri base on the island.

Italy also hosts U.S. military bases on its territory.

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said late on Tuesday that Rome had not yet received any requests to use them for operations against Iran, and would evaluate any requests if they were to arrive. REUTERS