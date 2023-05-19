Italy flood deaths rise to 13 as thousands wait to come home

LUGO - The death toll from floods that have devastated north-eastern Italy rose to 13 on Thursday, according to media reports, driving thousands from their homes and destroying crops in an area known as the country’s orchard.

Rescue workers have been searching for anyone trapped by floodwaters in the Emilia Romagna region.

Authorities have not confirmed the latest rise from the 11 deaths previously announced.

Among the victims were two farmers in their 70s who may have been electrocuted while trying to move a fridge inside a flooded house, Italian media reported.

With 10,000 people already displaced, authorities in Ravenna issued an immediate evacuation order early Thursday morning for three more villages threatened by floods.

“There is a hole in the dyke, so if it were to start raining again... we fear that the water could rise again, this is our biggest fear,” Andrea Ancherani, a resident of Bagnara di Romagna near Imola, told AFP.

Locals waded through dirty water or reclaimed what they could from sodden houses in towns across the wealthy region, famed for its historic cities and prized gastronomy.

Authorities said electricity had been partly restored, but some 27,000 people were still in the dark.

Nearly two dozen rivers and streams flooded across the south-east of the low-lying region following heavy rain earlier this week, submerging entire neighbourhoods and farmland, and damaging 400 roads.

Agricultural lobby Coldiretti said Thursday that more than 5,000 farms were under water, with drowned animals and tens of thousands of hectares of vineyards, fruit trees, vegetables and grain flooded.

As the water receded in some areas, residents were left cleaning homes and streets thick with mud and filled with debris.

In Lugo, near Ravenna, Flavio Abbondanti, 39, was waiting for the water that had inundated his home to subside so he could get to work.

“We used what we could find from a work site to make a little barrier, but (the water) still came in,” he said.