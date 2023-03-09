Italy finds it hard to swallow EU food-labelling system dished up by France

PARIS - Europe is taking longer than planned to concoct an EU-wide food-labelling system after a colour-coded scheme created in France did not go down well in culinary rival Italy.

Fearing that cultural icons such as olive oil or Parmesan cheese would get bad grades, Italy successfully rallied other European Union nations to reject the French system.

The European Commission was supposed to come up by late 2022 with a label aimed at helping consumers make healthier food choices.

France’s Nutri-Score system was initially seen as the front-runner to be used across the 27-nation EU.

The front-of-pack nutrition label has already been adopted by Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Spain.

Nutri-Score ranks food products on a green-to-red and A-to-E scale based on their nutritional value, from containing a good amount of protein or fibre to too much salt or saturated fat.

Companies are not obligated to use the label.

Some 270 scientists signed a call in March 2021 urging the European Commission “not to yield to pressure groups” and back Nutri-Score.

They said it was the only label that had undergone peer-reviews showing its “effectiveness and relevance to consumers and public health”.

But the European Commission decided against Nutri-Score.

The Commission’s deputy director-general of food sustainability, Ms Claire Bury, said in September that it would not put on the table something that “polarises the debates”.

‘E’ for cheese

Italy, Cyprus, Greece, the Czech Republic, Romania and Hungary opposed the French system.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who took office in October, had lambasted such food labels as “discriminatory and penalising” for the country’s food industry.

“An intensive lobbying campaign against this tool by commercial interests has regrettably muddied the waters and turned a public health debate into a political one,” said Ms Emma Calvert, senior food policy officer at European consumers group BEUC.

While the European Commission may still use Nutri-Score for inspiration in devising a system, it is also looking at other labels.

Those include the green or black “Keyhole” system in Nordic countries and one backed by Italy, NutrInform Battery, which takes into account the potential portions of food consumed.