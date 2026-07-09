Italy expels two Russian embassy staff over spying case
ROME, July 9 - The Italian government has decided to expel two military attaches at the Russian Embassy in Italy who were allegedly involved in espionage activities, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Thursday.
• Earlier this week, two people were arrested on charges of passing classified information to a Russian agent.
• Prosecutors said the main suspect was a former officer of Italy's Carabinieri police force. Five other individuals are also under investigation.
• Tajani said on social media platform X that the two Russian officials must leave Rome within three days.
• He said Moscow continued to employ "hybrid tools" against Italy and the West, describing this as "serious and unacceptable interference" that threatens national security.
• Russia's foreign ministry said it would respond to the Italian move. REUTERS