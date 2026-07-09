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Italy expels two Russian embassy staff over spying case

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Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani arrives for the MED9 informal ministerial meeting in Split, Croatia, April 9, 2026. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani arrives for the MED9 informal ministerial meeting in Split, Croatia, April 9, 2026. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

ROME, July 9 - The Italian government has decided to expel two military attaches at the Russian Embassy in Italy who were allegedly involved in espionage activities, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Thursday.

• Earlier this week, two people were arrested on charges of passing classified information to a Russian agent.

• Prosecutors said the main suspect was a former officer of Italy's Carabinieri police force. Five other individuals are also under investigation.

• Tajani said on social media platform X that the two Russian officials must leave Rome within three days.

• He said Moscow continued to employ "hybrid tools" against Italy and the West, describing this as "serious and unacceptable interference" that threatens national security.

• Russia's foreign ministry said it would respond to the Italian move. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.