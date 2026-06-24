Italy announces release of Flotilla activists detained in Libya

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Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani speaks during a press conference, on the day of a MED9 informal ministerial meeting, in Split, Croatia, April 9, 2026. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

ROME, June 23 - Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Tuesday two Italian pro-Palestinian campaigners detained in Libya had been released after spending about a month in custody.

• Israeli forces last month arrested hundreds of people on board dozens of ships in international waters, to halt Global Sumud Flotilla volunteers trying to bring aid supplies to the Gaza Strip.

• In a post on social media platform X, Tajani said the two Italians had been handed over to Italy's consul in Benghazi, along with a Uruguayan national who also holds Italian citizenship.

• The people held in Libya were part of a separate group of Flotilla activists who tried to reach the Palestinian enclave by land.

• According to the Global Sumud Flotilla, the activists had staged a hunger strike in protest at their detention and alleged mistreatment.

• Tajani said they were due to return to Italy on Wednesday. REUTERS