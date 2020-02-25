Italian national becomes third case of coronavirus in Spain

MADRID (REUTERS) - An Italian man has tested positive for coronavirus in Tenerife in the Canary Islands, the region's health authorities said on Monday (Feb 24).

Spanish media including El Mundo reported the man was an Italian doctor on holiday in Spain.

The man is currently being kept in isolation and his test results will be sent to Madrid for a second analysis, as per Spain's protocol in suspected coronavirus cases, the Canary Islands' health authorities said in a statement.

He is the third person to test positive for the virus in Spain after a British man in Mallorca on Feb 9 and a German man on the Canary Island of La Gomera on Feb 1.

In Italy, authorities reported its seventh death from the coronavirus on Monday, but officials called for calm and reported a lower rise in the number of infections after a spike over the weekend.

The number of cases now stood at 229, the head of Italy's civil protection department Angelo Borelli said at a press conference on Monday evening, the highest number in Europe.

However, this means that only 10 new cases had been added since the previous total on Monday morning, a much slower rate than the previous few days.