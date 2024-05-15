Italian judge throws out defamation case brought by Meloni ally

FILE PHOTO: Italian Agriculture Minister Francesco Lollobrigida attends a Brothers of Italy party's event in Rome, Italy, October 22, 2023. REUTERS/Remo Casilli/File Photo
Updated
May 15, 2024, 11:17 PM
Published
May 15, 2024, 11:17 PM

ROME - A Rome university professor was acquitted on Wednesday of slandering Agriculture Minister Francesco Lollobrigida for comparing him to a Nazi governor.

A judge kicked out the case against Donatella Di Cesare, a professor of philosophy at the Sapienza University in Rome, saying "the fact does not constitute a crime".

"This is a great victory for democracy and free debate. Critical voices must be heard," Di Cesare wrote on X.

Lollobrigida, who is the brother-in-law of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, made no immediate comment.

He launched his legal case last year after Di Cesare appeared on a television chat show and criticised him for saying that Italy was at risk "of ethnic replacement" because of its low birthrate.

Cesare said he used language similar to that of a "Gauleiter" -- a regional leader of Adolf Hitler's Nazi party.

In his suit, Lollobrigida accused her of portraying him as a Nazi "who glorifies concentration camps". Cesare defended herself in the Italian press, saying she had compared his choice of words to that of a Nazi, but had not called him one.

The defamation case against Cesare was one of a number of legal suits brought by government politicians against outspoken critics in recent months. Opponents say it is a concerted effort to limit freedom of speech, something ministers have denied. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top