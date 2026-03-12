Straitstimes.com header logo

Italian base in Iraqi Kurdistan hit by missile, defence ministry says

ROME – An Italian military base in Iraqi Kurdistan was struck by a missile overnight, though no injuries were reported, the Italian defence ministry said on March 12.

“A missile hit our base in Erbil. There are no casualties or injuries among the Italian personnel. They are all fine,” the ministry said on X shortly after midnight on March 12.

Defence Minister Guido Crosetto has been in constant contact with senior military commanders over the incident, the ministry added.

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said in a separate message on X that Italian military personnel had taken shelter in a bunker and all were “well and safe”.

Italy has around 300 troops in Erbil, working on training Kurdish security forces, the defence ministry said on its website. REUTERS

