Israel’s Netanyahu accepts Trump invitation to join ‘Board of Peace’

– Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accepted an invitation to join US President Donald Trump’s “Board of Peace”, Mr Netanyahu’s office said on Jan 21.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu announced that he has accepted US President Donald Trump’s invitation and will join as a member of the Board of Peace, which will be composed of leaders of the world,” the office said in a statement.

The board was originally conceived to oversee the rebuilding of post-war Gaza, but its charter seen by AFP does not appear to limit its role to the Palestinian territory, and members have to pay up to $1 billion (S$1.28 billion) for a permanent spot on it. AFP