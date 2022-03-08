Israeli town welcomes fleeing Ukrainian Jews

NOF HAGALIL, ISRAEL (AFP) - In a parking lot under his municipality office in northern Israel, Nof Hagalil mayor Ronen Plot juggled phone calls as volunteers unloaded blankets and clothes donated for refugees fleeing war in Ukraine.

"Nof Hagalil is built on immigration," said Mr Plot, 67, who arrived in Israel nearly 50 years ago from Moldova. "We will absorb as many people as we can."

After the Russian invasion began, Mr Plot posted on Facebook, inviting Ukrainian "olim", or Jewish immigrants, to his town and urging residents to pitch in.

"If a big immigration wave arrives, we'd be happy to take part in the Israeli effort," he wrote.

Under Israel's "law of return", anyone with at least one Jewish parent or grandparent is entitled to citizenship.

Among those responding to Mr Plot's invitation was Mr Chaim Gershman, who reached Nof Hagalil last Thursday (March 3) with his wife Ora and their four children. His mother Nelja, 60, arrived a day later.