Israeli government plane parked in Berlin for safety

FILE PHOTO: Israeli state aircraft \"Wing of Zion\" which flew Israel's ambassador to Greece from Ben Gurion airport, is seen at International Airport in Athens, Greece, June 13, 2025. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas/File Photo

BERLIN, March 1 - Israel has flown its official government aircraft to Germany and parked it for safety at Berlin's airport, German government sources said, after U.S. and Israeli strikes killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and plunged the region into conflict.

Media reports citing data from the Flightradar24 flight tracking service said the aircraft departed Israel early on Saturday afternoon and circled over the Mediterranean before flying to Germany in the evening.

The flight had been registered in advance by the Israeli government, the government sources said, adding that only crew members were on board.

Israel's state aircraft, "Wing of Zion", is a Boeing 767 that has been specially equipped for official government trips. REUTERS

