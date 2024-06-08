Israeli forces rescue four live hostages from Gaza, military says

Supporters and family members of hostages, who were kidnapped during by Hamas militants in October 2023, arriving at a medical centre in Ramat Gan, Israel, on June 8. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Jun 08, 2024, 07:18 PM
Published
Jun 08, 2024, 07:07 PM

JERUSALEM - Israeli forces rescued four hostages alive from two separate locations in the central Gaza area of al-Nuseirat on June 8, the military said.

The four hostages, three males and one female who were kidnapped by Hamas-led militants from the Nova music festival in southern Israel on Oct 7 last year, were taken to hospital for medical checks, the military said, and were in good health.

They were identified as Ms Noa Argamani, 25, Mr Almog Meir Jan, 21,Mr Andrey Kozlov, 27, and Mr Shlomi Ziv, 40.

Israeli News 12 broadcast footage of Ms Argamani reunited with her father, smiling and embracing him.

Video of Ms Argamani's kidnapping had circulated soon after she was dragged into Gaza by gunmen on Oct 7. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Hamas airs video of Israeli hostages, says will disclose their fate
Bombs everywhere, parents missing: Stories of fear and loss in escalating Israel-Hamas war

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top