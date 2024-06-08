Israeli forces rescue four live hostages from Gaza, military says

JERUSALEM - Israeli forces rescued four hostages alive from two separate locations in the central Gaza area of al-Nuseirat on June 8, the military said.

The four hostages, three males and one female who were kidnapped by Hamas-led militants from the Nova music festival in southern Israel on Oct 7 last year, were taken to hospital for medical checks, the military said, and were in good health.

They were identified as Ms Noa Argamani, 25, Mr Almog Meir Jan, 21,Mr Andrey Kozlov, 27, and Mr Shlomi Ziv, 40.

Israeli News 12 broadcast footage of Ms Argamani reunited with her father, smiling and embracing him.

Video of Ms Argamani's kidnapping had circulated soon after she was dragged into Gaza by gunmen on Oct 7. REUTERS