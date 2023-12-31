Israeli ex-hostage says she feared being raped by Gaza captor

JERUSALEM - An Israeli-French woman who was among scores of people taken hostage by Hamas militants has described how she feared being raped by the gunman who watched over her around the clock in the home where he lived with his wife and children in Gaza.

Ms Mia Schem, 21, was released in late November under a now-lapsed ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, and made headlines while in captivity after the Palestinians released video footage of her undergoing treatment for a bullet wound to the arm.

Interviewed on Israeli TV, Ms Schem recalled dancing at a rave near the Gaza border on Oct 7 when Hamas infiltrators stormed in, killing hundreds of revellers. She tried to flee but her car was fired on and set alight. Nursing her wound, she surrendered.

"It was a split-second decision, whether to stay put and burn to death or go with him," she told Channel 13, referring to a gunman who seized her as she emerged from the flames of the car.

Brought into the Gaza Strip by pickup truck, Ms Schem said she was kept in a room for three days while her arm was put in a rudimentary splint. Then she was taken to a Hamas gunman's home where, she said, he sat watch by her bedside.