Israel says France bans its officials from weapons show

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FILE PHOTO: 155mm artillery shells are displayed at the Eurosatory international defence and security exhibition in Villepinte, near Paris, France June 13, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

TEL AVIV, June 1 - Israel's defence ministry said on Monday France had banned Israeli government officials from a major weapons show in Paris, and had imposed restrictions on companies from the country exhibiting there.

France's defence ministry — which barred Israel from taking part in the 2024 Eurosatory arms exhibition over the war in Gaza — later said Israeli companies would be limited to showing equipment and materials related to air defence and missile defence, but did not go into any detail on the reasons.

It did not address the report that Israeli officials would not be allowed to attend.

"This is a disgraceful decision, one that reeks of political and commercial calculation, and regrettably, it comes as no surprise," the Israeli defence ministry spokesperson said.

"It fits a deeply troubling pattern in French conduct in recent years — a pattern that has consistently placed France on the wrong side of history."

Israeli-French relations have deteriorated since late 2023, with Paris criticising Israel's conduct in its wars in Gaza and Lebanon, and the decision by Israel and the United States to launch a war against Iran earlier this year.

Israel's right-wing government, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, also protested at President Emmanuel Macron's decision last year to recognise Palestinian statehood.

More than 2,600 exhibitors are due to take part in this year's Eurosatory — one of the world's largest weapons shows — which begins on June 15, according to its website. REUTERS