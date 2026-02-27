Israel president expresses ‘solidarity’ with Ukraine in Zelensky call

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A person taking a picture of a sign featuring the colours of the Ukrainian flag and words that read "Glory to Ukraine", during a rally in support of Ukraine in Finland on Feb 24, the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of its neighbour.

JERUSALEM - Israeli President Isaac Herzog held a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on Feb 26, his office said, expressing “heartfelt condolences and solidarity” four years after Russia’s invasion.

Hundreds of thousands of people have died since Russia invaded its neighbour on Feb 24, 2022, unleashing the deadliest war on European soil since World War II.

Talks between the two sides, relaunched in 2025 by the United States, have so far failed to halt the fighting, which has devastated the country and left it facing a mammoth reconstruction task.

“President Herzog sent his deepest condolences to President Zelensky and the Ukrainian people for the devastating loss of life and offered prayers for all those wounded in body and spirit,” a statement from Mr Herzog’s office said.

“During the call, President Herzog mentioned Israel’s support for Ukraine in the recent vote at the UN General Assembly, as well as Israel’s ongoing efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to those impacted by the war,” the statement added.

Mr Herzog’s office said the Israeli president and Zelensky “also discussed the significant international efforts led by (US) President (Donald) Trump to bring about the end of the war and the terrible suffering and loss of life”. AFP