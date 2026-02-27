Straitstimes.com header logo

Israel president expresses ‘solidarity’ with Ukraine in Zelensky call

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A person taking a picture of a sign featuring the colours of the Ukrainian flag and words that read "Glory to Ukraine", during a rally in support of Ukraine in Finland on Feb 24, the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of its neighbour.

A person taking a picture of a sign featuring the colours of the Ukrainian flag and words that read "Glory to Ukraine", during a rally in support of Ukraine in Finland on Feb 24, the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of its neighbour.

PHOTO: EPA

Google Preferred Source badge
  • Israeli President Herzog called Ukrainian President Zelensky to express condolences and solidarity four years after Russia's invasion.
  • Herzog highlighted Israel's UN support and ongoing humanitarian aid efforts for war-affected Ukrainians.
  • They discussed international efforts, led by US President Trump, aiming to end the war and suffering.

AI generated

JERUSALEM - Israeli President Isaac Herzog held a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on Feb 26, his office said, expressing “heartfelt condolences and solidarity” four years after Russia’s invasion.

Hundreds of thousands of people have died since Russia invaded its neighbour on Feb 24, 2022, unleashing the deadliest war on European soil since World War II.

Talks between the two sides, relaunched in 2025 by the United States, have so far failed to halt the fighting, which has devastated the country and left it facing a mammoth reconstruction task.

“President Herzog sent his deepest condolences to President Zelensky and the Ukrainian people for the devastating loss of life and offered prayers for all those wounded in body and spirit,” a statement from Mr Herzog’s office said.

“During the call, President Herzog mentioned Israel’s support for Ukraine in the recent vote at the UN General Assembly, as well as Israel’s ongoing efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to those impacted by the war,” the statement added.

Mr Herzog’s office said the Israeli president and Zelensky “also discussed the significant international efforts led by (US) President (Donald) Trump to bring about the end of the war and the terrible suffering and loss of life”. AFP

More on this topic
US, Ukraine discuss post-war reconstruction as Russia pummels grid
Ukraine images indicate Russia used missile that led to nuclear pact collapse
See more on

Ukraine

Israel

Volodymyr Zelensky

Russia

Wars and conflicts

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.