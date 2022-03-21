Israel must live with choices on helping Ukraine, Zelensky tells Knesset

Volodymyr Zelensky's speech is broadcasted to the Knesset in Tel Aviv, Israel, on March 20, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
4 min ago

LVIV (REUTERS) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday (March 20) that Israel would have to live with the choices it makes on whether to help protect Ukraine against the Russian invasion, addressing the Knesset via video link.

Drawing comparisons between the Russian offensive and the"final solution" - the plan by Nazi Germany to exterminate Jews - Zelensky questioned Israel's reluctance to sell the Iron Dome defence system to Ukraine.

"Everybody knows that your missile defence systems are the best… and that you can definitely help our people, save the lives of Ukrainians, of Ukrainian Jews," he said.

"We can ask why we can't receive weapons from you, why Israel has not imposed powerful sanctions on Russia or is not putting pressure on Russian business. Either way, the choice is yours to make, brothers and sisters, and you must then live with your answer, the people of Israel."

Russia denies targeting civilians in what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

More On This Topic
Israel will try to mediate on Ukraine even if prospect slim: PM
Fighting rages in Ukraine's Mariupol, as Russian forces make gains

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top