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Israel intercepts Gaza aid ships in international waters, organisers say

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A humanitarian flotilla departs for Gaza from Barcelona, Spain, on April 12. The vessels were seized by Israel hundreds of miles from Gaza, said Global Sumud Flotilla.

A humanitarian flotilla departs for Gaza from Barcelona, Spain, on April 12. The vessels were seized by Israel hundreds of miles from Gaza, said Global Sumud Flotilla.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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Israel has intercepted aid ships bound for Gaza in international waters near Greece, flotilla organisers said on April 30, decrying the move as an “escalation of Israel’s impunity”.

A second flotilla carrying humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza sailed from the Spanish port of Barcelona on April 12, aiming to try to break the Israeli blockade.

The vessels were seized by Israel hundreds of miles from Gaza, said the organisers, Global Sumud Flotilla.

“This is piracy,” the group said in a statement. “This is the unlawful seizure of human beings on the open sea near (the Greek island) Crete, an assertion that Israel can operate with total impunity, far beyond its own borders, with no consequences.”

No state had the right to claim, police or occupy international waters, but Israel had done that, extending its control outwards to occupy the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Europe, it added.

Israel’s UN envoy Danny Danon said the flotilla “was stopped before reaching our area”.

In a post on social media platform X, he added: “Our brave IDF (Israel Defense Forces) soldiers are acting with professionalism and determination dealing with a group of delusional attention-seeking agitators.”

Israel’s military halted a previous flotilla assembled by the same organisation in October 2025 in an attempt to reach blockaded Gaza, arresting Swedish activist Greta Thunberg and more than 450 participants.

Israel, which controls all access to the Gaza Strip, denies withholding supplies for the territory’s residents, who number more than two million.

Yet, Palestinians and international aid bodies say supplies reaching the territory are still insufficient, despite a ceasefire reached in October 2025 that included guarantees of increased aid. REUTERS

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Israel

Gaza

Humanitarian aid/Disaster relief

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.