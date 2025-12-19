Israel, Germany sign $3.1b contract expansion for Arrow air defence system

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Flags flutter in front of a radom of the \"Arrow Weapon System for Germany\" pictured in Annaburg, Germany, December 3, 2025. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Dec 18 - Israel and Germany signed a contract worth around $3.1 billion to expand the Arrow-3 ‍air ​and missile defence system manufactured ‍by Israel Aerospace Industries, Israel's defence ministry said ​on ​Thursday.

Germany first purchased the Arrow system in 2023, as it sees Russia's intermediate-range missiles as ‍the primary threat to its population and ​critical infrastructure.

"Combined, the ⁠two agreements total approximately $6.7 billion, representing the largest defence export deal in Israel’s history," the ministry said.

Germany in ​December became the first European nation to deploy the Arrow ‌air defence system, ​built to intercept intermediate-range ballistic missiles such as Russia's Oreshnik, as it seeks to counter what it views as a growing threat from Moscow.

The system, developed by IAI in cooperation ‍with the U.S. Missile Defence Agency, is ​used as the upper layer of Israel's missile defences, ​together with the Iron Dome, ‌which takes out short-range threats. REUTERS