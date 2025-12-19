Straitstimes.com header logo

Israel, Germany sign $3.1b contract expansion for Arrow air defence system

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Flags flutter in front of a radom of the \"Arrow Weapon System for Germany\" pictured in Annaburg, Germany, December 3, 2025. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Flags flutter in front of a radom of the \"Arrow Weapon System for Germany\" pictured in Annaburg, Germany, December 3, 2025. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Follow topic:

Dec 18 - Israel and Germany signed a contract worth around $3.1 billion to expand the Arrow-3 ‍air ​and missile defence system manufactured ‍by Israel Aerospace Industries, Israel's defence ministry said ​on ​Thursday.

Germany first purchased the Arrow system in 2023, as it sees Russia's intermediate-range missiles as ‍the primary threat to its population and ​critical infrastructure.

"Combined, the ⁠two agreements total approximately $6.7 billion, representing the largest defence export deal in Israel’s history," the ministry said.

Germany in ​December became the first European nation to deploy the Arrow ‌air defence system, ​built to intercept intermediate-range ballistic missiles such as Russia's Oreshnik, as it seeks to counter what it views as a growing threat from Moscow.

The system, developed by IAI in cooperation ‍with the U.S. Missile Defence Agency, is ​used as the upper layer of Israel's missile defences, ​together with the Iron Dome, ‌which takes out short-range threats. REUTERS

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.