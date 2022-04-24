Is Russia as isolated as Ukraine's allies hope?

PARIS (AFP) - Two months into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, US President Joe Biden's claim that Moscow is more isolated than ever looks more like wishful thinking.

Efforts to ostracise Moscow have faced resistance from a reluctant section of the international community.

"There's a very clear isolation of Russia from the Western bloc, especially due to the series of successive sanctions that have complicated commercial and financial exchanges," said Ms Sylvie Matelly, deputy director at the French Institute for International Relations and Strategic Affairs.

"As for Russia's isolation on the international scene, the situation is quite different, with a number of very cautious countries that have refused to give in to Western pressure," the French researcher added.

Russia's invasion, launched on Feb 24 with the stated objective to "denazify" and demilitarise Ukraine, provoked immediate outrage in Europe and North America, where leaders vowed to isolate Moscow and impose "unprecedented" sanctions.

In the weeks that followed, Nato and EU airspace closed to Russian planes and the United States ordered bans on importing Russian oil and gas, as well as seafood, vodka and diamonds.

Some Russian banks were excluded from the Swift international payment system and hundreds of prominent figures were prohibited from touching down on European soil.

'Fantasy of the free world'

But outside the West, the response has been more cautious.

At the UN General Assembly on March 2, India and South Africa abstained during a vote demanding Russia's withdrawal from Ukraine.

In Latin America, Brazil and Mexico refused to participate in the barrage of sanctions.

"There are a growing number of countries that are more willing to assert their independence in spite of the fact that they aspire to closer cooperation with the West and are even in need of Western support," professor of international relations Chris Landsberg at the University of Johannesburg was quoted as saying by the Washington Post.

"It's one thing to condemn the invasion of Ukraine, it's another to launch an economic war against Russia, and many countries in South America, Africa and Asia are not ready to cross the line," the former Chilean ambassador to India and South Africa Jorge Heine added.

"They don't want to be pushed into a position that would go against their own interests, economic or otherwise."