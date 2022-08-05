'Iron general' Zaluzhny: A new Ukrainian icon

KYIV (AFP) - Unknown to fellow Ukrainians when he was named commander-in-chief last year, General Valeriy Zaluzhny has emerged as an icon of resistance against the Russian invasion.

The powerfully built 49-year-old's birthday last month brought plaudits from across the country, with Ukrainians taking to social media to congratulate their military leader.

Children are even using his name in their games and the Ukrainian edition of Vogue magazine carried an article about him, calling him "a legendary figure".

"Thanks to commander in chief Zaluzhny, our confidence in ourselves and in our victory has returned," Volodymyr Omelian, a former transport minister, wrote on Facebook.

Ukrainians have credited Zaluzhny with disrupting Russia's initial plan to capture Kyiv quickly after launching its offensive on Feb 24.

The fierce resistance of Ukrainian troops under Zaluzhny's leadership forced Moscow to focus its attacks in the east and south of the country.

TIME magazine this year named Zaluzhny one of the 100 most influential people in the world, along with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Although Zaluzhny has given no media interviews since the start of the war, local media have dubbed him Ukraine's "iron general".

Zaluzhny "has emerged as the military mind his country needed", US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley was quoted as saying in the profile, which said the general's actions "will be remembered by history".

New military elite

The Ukrainian press is filled with enthusiastic accounts of his leadership. Russia's plans for a "Blitzkrieg, a change of power and of Ukraine's geopolitical orientation have been ruined", Zaluzhny wrote on Facebook two weeks after the start of the invasion.

"No matter how difficult it is for us, (this war) will certainly not bring shame on us," he wrote.

Anatoly Oktysiuk, an analyst from Ukraine's Democracy House, a think tank, said Zaluzhny is "competent and does not have the old Soviet mentality" once typical among Ukraine's top brass.

"He is a patriot, he is not corrupt and has been well trained, including in the West," he said.