Irish woman loses $1m injury claim after being revealed as Christmas tree throwing champion

A woman’s €760,000 (S$1.1million) injury claim against an insurance company was thrown out of the Irish High Court in February, after images surfaced of her winning a Christmas tree throwing competition.

Ms Kamila Grabska, 36, had claimed that a car crash in 2017 left her with neck and back injuries, The Irish Examiner reported on Feb 26.

She had told a Limerick court and doctors that her injuries were so bad that she was unable to get out of bed, play with her two children or lift a heavy bag without suffering shooting pain.

She also had to quit her job and rely on disability payments.

In 2022, she sued RSA Insurance for her loss of past and future income.

However, her claims were questioned after photos of her throwing a 1.5m-tall Christmas tree during a charity event in 2018 came to light.

Ms Grabska had taken part in the annual Christmas tree throwing competition in the town of Ennis in County Clare - where she lived - during a period when she was supposedly suffering from “disabling” injuries.

Her win, which was documented by local media, eventually led to the loss of her million-dollar injury claim.

Ms Grabska won the competition, which is held to raise awareness of recycling Christmas trees, and is popular elsewhere in Europe, according to the BBC.