Irish woman loses $1m injury claim after being revealed as Christmas tree throwing champion

A woman’s €760,000 (S$1.1million) injury claim against an insurance company was thrown out of the Irish High Court in February, after images surfaced of her winning a Christmas tree throwing competition.
Ms Kamila Grabska, 36, had claimed that a car crash in 2017 left her with neck and back injuries, The Irish Examiner reported on Feb 26.
She had told a Limerick court and doctors that her injuries were so bad that she was unable to get out of bed, play with her two children or lift a heavy bag without suffering shooting pain.
She also had to quit her job and rely on disability payments.
In 2022, she sued RSA Insurance for her loss of past and future income.
However, her claims were questioned after photos of her throwing a 1.5m-tall Christmas tree during a charity event in 2018 came to light.
Ms Grabska had taken part in the annual Christmas tree throwing competition in the town of Ennis in County Clare - where she lived - during a period when she was supposedly suffering from “disabling” injuries.
Her win, which was documented by local media, eventually led to the loss of her million-dollar injury claim.
Ms Grabska won the competition, which is held to raise awareness of recycling Christmas trees, and is popular elsewhere in Europe, according to the BBC.
“It is a very large, natural Christmas tree, and it is being thrown by her in a very agile movement,” said High Court judge Justice Carmel Stewart.
“I’m afraid I cannot but conclude the claims were entirely exaggerated. On that basis, I propose to dismiss the claim,” she added.
Ms Grabska denied faking her injuries, saying she was “trying to live a normal life” and was still in pain despite looking happy in the photos.
A video of Ms Grabska training her dog in a park for more than an hour was also presented in court, with the judge noting that her behaviour was “completely at odds” with the claims she had made.
Her case was dismissed on Feb 22.
A spokesperson for RSA Insurance said the firm was pleased with the outcome, reported NBC News on Feb 26.
The case “sends out a clear message that we will robustly challenge any attempt to pursue claims that are not genuine,” the spokesperson added.