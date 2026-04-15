Irish junior minister resigns in protest of government response to fuel protests

FILE PHOTO: Vehicles block Dublin's O'Connell Street, as part of a protest over the high cost of fuel that clogged up busy thoroughfares and motorways across Ireland for a second successive day, in Dublin, Ireland April 8, 2026. Conor Humphries/REUTERS/File Photo

DUBLIN, April 14 - An Irish junior minister resigned on Tuesday in protest over the government's response to a wave of public demonstration against surging fuel prices last week and said he would join the opposition in voting no confidence in the coalition.

The government is still expected to survive the confidence motion the opposition put down after protesters blockaded oil infrastructure and left about a third of Ireland's petrol stations without fuel. The disruption ended on Monday.

However, the resignation of Michael Healy-Rae during the debate came as an unexpected blow to the government. Healy-Rae is one of a number of independent lawmakers whose support the centre-right-led coalition relies on for its majority.

"The leader of the country should have listened and because of the fact that I believe this government has let the people of Ireland down, I will be voting no confidence in the leader of the country and I will be tendering my resignation as a Minister of State from now," Healy-Rae told parliament.

He added that his constituents in rural county Kerry did not want to see him "or any Healy-Rae" to back the government. That suggested his brother and fellow independent lawmaker, Danny, would also withdraw his support, further cutting the government's majority.

In a bid to ease the discontent, the government announced 500 million euros ($586 million) worth of spending increases and tax cuts to soften the impact on consumers and businesses on Sunday. That was on top of a 250 million euro package introduced three weeks ago. REUTERS