Ireland woos Trump in St Patrick’s Day charm offensive

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin will gift Mr Donald Trump the traditional bowl of shamrock when he meets the US president for St. Patrick’s Day.

DUBLIN – Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin will gift Mr Donald Trump the traditional bowl of shamrock when he meets the US president for St. Patrick’s Day, part of a charm offensive as the nation seeks to safeguard an economic model built on US investment.

Ireland rakes in billions of euros in tax revenue every year from US multinationals like Apple Inc, Eli Lilly & Co and Microsoft Corp, money that it can’t afford to lose.

Such is the scale of the payments that the government can run huge budget surpluses – more than €7 billion (S$10.28 billion) in 2025 – while many across Europe struggle with deficits.

The meeting at the White House has historically been a soft-power opportunity for Ireland on its national holiday, but is now fraught with danger.

Mr Trump has accused European countries of taking advantage of the US, and Ireland has at times been singled out.

That means Mr Martin needs to tread carefully with Mr Trump, avoiding controversy on topics like tariffs and the war in Iran, while also selling the benefits of the economic relationship.

Irish ministers are visiting cities including New York, Atlanta and Miami this week as part of the sales pitch, under the theme of “strong partnerships”.

Irish Deputy Prime Minister Simon Harris was pushing that message on March 16, saying that Irish-US ties are “two way” and benefit both nations.

“Economically it’s very hard to find a country that’s as integrated into the US economy,” said Mr Dan O’Brien, chief economist of the Institute of International and European Affairs.

“Exports from Ireland to the US exceed those of even Canada and Mexico. That gives some example of the sheer scale.”

White House tradition

The visit to the Oval Office by the Taoiseach, as the Irish prime minister is known, traces its roots back to 1952, though it only became a regular tradition years later.

It’s steeped in sentiment and symbolism, but the financial stakes have increased in recent decades.

Ireland’s tax receipts are highly concentrated, according to the country’s fiscal watchdog.

Just three American firms paid almost half of the €28 billion in corporation tax Ireland collected in 2024.

The White House meeting in 2026 is potentially even more difficult given the war in Iran.

Mr Martin will be one of the first leaders to visit the White House since it began.

Ireland’s government hasn’t directly condemned the attacks, and Mr Martin is under pressure from opposition politicians at home to say the US breached international law.

That would risk antagonising Mr Trump.

The US president has criticised British Prime Minister Keir Starmer for not cooperating in the Iran conflict, and threatened to cut off trade with Spain for denying access to military bases.

“There is no mileage for the Taoiseach in engaging in any sort of public exchange with Donald Trump, any kind of public disagreement,” said Mr Dan Mulhall, who was Ireland’s ambassador to the US during the last Trump administration.

“He’ll try to avoid that and whatever points he wants to make, he’ll make privately if there is a chance to do that.”

Ahead of the meeting, Ireland’s government has distanced itself from comments by President Catherine Connolly, who holds a mostly ceremonial role, that the attacks were a “deliberate assault on international law”.

The ministers travelling to the US will also highlight the Irish money going into the US.

Last week, government agency Enterprise Ireland announced over US$6 billion (S$7.68 billion) of capital investment and said Ireland is now the fifth largest source of investment into America.

“Our relationship with the US is deep, it’s meaningful, it matters on both sides of the Atlantic, economically, culturally,” Mr Harris, who is also Ireland’s deputy prime minister, told Bloomberg Television on March 16.

“But it’s also ok to disagree with friends on occasion too, and have different views.” BLOOMBERG