Ireland to recognise Palestinian statehood ‘this month’: Foreign Minister Micheal Martin

DUBLIN – Ireland is certain to recognise Palestinian statehood by the end of May, the country’s foreign minister said on May 15, without specifying a date.

“We will be recognising the state of Palestine before the end of the month,” Mr Micheal Martin, who is also Ireland’s deputy prime minister, told the Newstalk radio station.

In March, the leaders of Spain, Ireland, Slovenia and Malta said in a joint statement that they stand ready to recognise Palestinian statehood.

Ireland has long said it has no objection in principle to officially recognising the Palestinian state if it could help the peace process in the Middle East.

But Israel’s war against Hamas militants in Gaza has given the issue new impetus.

Last week, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Spain, Ireland and Slovenia planned to symbolically recognise a Palestinian state on May 21, with others potentially following suit.

But Ireland’s Martin on May 15 shied away from pinpointing a date.

“The specific date is still fluid because we’re still in discussions with some countries in respect of a joint recognition of a Palestinian state,” said Mr Martin.

“It will become clear in the next few days as to the specific date, but it certainly will be before the end of this month.

“I will look forward to consultations today with some foreign ministers in respect of the final specific detail of this.”

In April, during a visit to Dublin by Spanish Premier Pedro Sanchez, Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris said the countries would coordinate the move together.

“When we move forward, we would like to do so with as many others as possible to lend weight to the decision and to send the strongest message,” said Mr Harris.

The Gaza war followed Hamas’s Oct 7 attack against Israel, which resulted in the deaths of 1,170 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli figures.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed more than 35,000 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry. AFP