Ireland to give UNRWA 20 million euros after key donors suspend aid

UNRWA Director of Communications, Juliette Touma, attends a press conference with United Nations resident coordinator, Sheri Ritsema-Anderson and director of the U.N. Relief and Works Agency, Olaf Becker at Amman new camp also known as al Wihdat camp for Palestinian refugees, in Amman, Jordan February 13, 2024. REUTERS/Jehad Shelbak
Updated
Feb 15, 2024, 06:07 PM
Published
Feb 15, 2024, 06:07 PM

DUBLIN - Ireland announced 20 million euros ($21.46 million) in support for the U.N. Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) on Thursday and urged countries that have suspended funding to resume and expand support to the agency.

UNRWA, which provides healthcare, education and other services, has been pitched into crisis since Israel alleged that 12 of its 13,000 staff in Gaza were involved in the Oct. 7 Hamas-led attack on Israel that precipitated the Israel-Hamas war.

The allegations prompted a number of countries to suspend funding, including the United States, its largest donor. Dublin contributed 18 million euros directly to UNRWA in 2023, part of 36 million euros provided to the Palestinian people.

Ireland has long been a champion of Palestinian rights and its announcement follows a commitment by Spain last week to send UNRWA an additional 3.5 million euros in aid, and an announcement of an extra one million euros from Portugal.

"I urge other donors to resume and expand support to UNRWA so that it can deliver for the millions of Palestinian refugees in need," Irish Foreign Minister Micheal Martin said in a statement after meeting UNRWA head Philippe Lazzarini in Dublin. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top