Ireland moves to buy military radar system from France after Zelensky drone incident

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

DUBLIN - Ireland said Dec 17 it plans to buy a multi-million-euro military radar system from France as it prepares to host the rotating EU presidency in 2026 amid concerns over its defence capability.

The EU member “will now immediately commence detailed negotiations with France on a potential agreement” following cabinet approval, said a statement on the government website.

A government-level approach with one country was “the only feasible way for Ireland to develop the required radar capabilities,” it said.

“This approach guarantees the use of the experience and knowledge of a trusted partner country which cannot be provided through any other option,” it said.

Media reports estimate the cost of the new “Military Radar Programme” (MRP) system at between €300 million and €500 million (S$450 million to S$880 million).

The move comes after several unidentified drones blamed on pro-Russian actors were spotted off the Irish coast near Dublin around the time Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in the Irish capital for a one-day visit earlier this month.

The incident emerged in a local media report only after Mr Zelensky had left Ireland, sparking doubts over its defence capability.

The militarily neutral country which will host EU leaders summit meetings when it takes over the six-month bloc presidency in July 2026 maintains a small army and has no combat air force or large naval fleet.

The government is also “in final negotiations to conclude a contract before the end of the year” to provide counter-drone technology in advance of the EU presidency, Defence Minister Helen McEntee said in a statement on Dec 17.

“My department will work with the (Irish) Defence Forces to ensure that they have the capacity to identify and neutralise threats posed by drones,” she said. AFP